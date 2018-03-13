Council in search for Nottinghamshire’s modern day heroes

Nottinghamshire is known the world over for Robin Hood, the legendary outlaw hero and his famous Sherwood Forest home.

Now Nottinghamshire County Council has launche its search for modern-day community heroes and heroines- and wants to hear from you.

The awards scheme is seeking nominations for people who go the extra mile for a neighbour, an organisation or their community.

Nottinghamshire County Council chairman Councillor John Handley will meet the person who is named as a Nottinghamshire Community Hero and will present them with an award for their achievements.

Counn Handley said: “In my role as chairman, I meet many, many people who are unsung heroes in their community or neighbourhood, undertaking selfless acts to benefit others.

“The aim of this award, in Robin Hood county, is to recognise some of these people to celebrate their contribution to helping make Nottinghamshire a great place to live. Nominations can come from anyone who wants to highlight the achievements of another person, who lives in Nottinghamshire and works or volunteers within the county.”

On a regular basis, the chairman will select one person who they believe deserves a special thank you.

Nominees must live or work in Nottinghamshire and not be party political. Nominees and those nominating will feature in award publicity.

To nominate someone, visit: www.nottinghamshire.gov.uk/nottscommunityheroes