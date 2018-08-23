Council funding helps provide playscheme options for parents during the summer holidays

There are many opportunities for children to enjoy themselves this summer thanks to funding from Nottinghamshire County Council, writes Coun Gordon Wheeler, vice-chairman of the communities and place committee at Nottinghamshire County Council.

The council’s Local Improvement Scheme is funding more than a dozen summer playschemes this year having received applications from a number of childcare providers, endorsed by the county councillor for the respective area where the applying playschemes are based.

The money is enabling 15 local community groups to lay on vital childcare provision and activities during the summer break.

The successful groups are: Selston Parish Stay’n’Play; Fountaindale School Fund Play Scheme in Sutton-in-Ashfield; Blue Skies Community Initiative in Bassetlaw; Oasis Community Church Centre and Gardens in Worksop and Oasis Community Church in Retford; Basil Russell Youth Club in Nuthall; Toton Holiday Zone; Clipstone Miners Welfare Community Trust; Hetts Lane Holiday Club at Sherwood Junior School in Warsop; Lighthouse in Mansfield and Queen Elizabeth’s Academy in Mansfield; Pleasley Playscheme in Pleasley Hill; Rainworth and Blidworth Detached Youth Project; Stacy’s Playscheme in Collingham; Radcliffe Family Playdays in Radcliffe-on-Trent and Sutton Bonington Playscheme.

The council was delighted with the scale and quality of bids which it received earlier this year for the Local Improvement Scheme.

As a council, we have been able to award funds to a large number of community groups running play schemes this summer so this money is being put to good use over the coming weeks across the county, providing exciting opportunities for children and their families throughout the summer holidays.