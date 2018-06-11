Cosmetics stolen from Gainsborough Boots

Lincolnshire Police are appealing to identify this man, who may be able to help us with our enquiries following a theft in Gainsborough.

On May 9, cosmetics were stolen from Boots, in the Market Place, Gainsborough.

Anyone who saw anything, or who can identify the man in the photograph, can get in touch by emailing force.control@lincs.pnn.police.uk including the reference number 18000210924 in the subject box, by calling 101 quoting the reference number or through the independent charity Crimestoppers, anonymously, on 0800 555 111 or online at crimestoppers-uk.org.