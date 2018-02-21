Corrosive chemicals stolen from lorry

Chemicals stolen from a lorry on the A1 may have left thieves with 'burns'.

Police are investigating the theft where corrosive chemicals were taken from the back of a heavy goods vehicle which was parked over night in a lay-by.

The chemicals were taken overnight (Tuesday, 20 to Wednesday, February 21) in the lay-by in Carlton on Trent.

A spokesman from Nottinghamshire Police said: "A quantity of the chemical was spilled and has been dealt with by Nottinghamshire Fire and Rescue. The Highways Agency were also in attendance.

"The chemicals are corrosive and the person or people who stole them may have suffered burns."

If you were in the area overnight and saw anything please contact police on 101 quoting incident 167 of the 21 February 2018