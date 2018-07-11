Corrie star Kym Marsh revealed as co-host at this year’s Worksop’s Got Talent

Worksop’s Got Talent is returning for another year and this year has a special celebrity co-host.

Chart topping singer and Coronation Street actress, Kym Marsh, will join regular host, Sam Reece, at this year’s event.

Kym Marsh said: “My grandma was blind and so was my auntie, so this is an opportunity to support a fabulous charity.

“Hopefully lots of money and awareness will be raised.

“I am honoured to be playing a part in what promises to be a fantastic night.”

Kym will be joined by returning co-host, Sam Reece.

Best known for a highly successful TV and modelling career, Sam is back for a second year running.

This year’s show will be taking place on Friday, October 26, at North Notts Arena.

Sam Reece said: “I wanted to return this year because last year was fantastic and raised a lot of money.

I want to beat the total this year and have yet another fantastic night.”

Worksop’s Got Talent launched in 2016 to raise money for the eye charity RP Fighting Blindness.

Over the past two years, the show has raised more than £13,000 for charity and this year, the overall total is set to pass £20,000.

Auditions have been taking place over the past few months at Worksop Town Hall and the standard of acts is better than ever before.

Event organiser, James Clarke, says: “I am unbelievably excited to welcome Kym Marsh to the Worksop’s Got Talent team.

“It has been hard to keep it a secret.

“Kym is one of the most popular actresses on TV, so I know how lucky we are to have her host the show.

“I cannot wait for our audience to see what else we have got planned for our biggest show yet.

“Keep your eyes peeled.”

Kym first shot to fame as a contestant on Pop Stars, before becoming a member of chart-topping group, Hearsay.

After two number one singles, Kym then went solo.

Throughout her music career, Kym sold millions of records, topped the charts twice and racked up five UK Top 10 singles.

After a successful music career, Kym then moved into acting and in 2006, she joined one of the UK’s biggest soaps, ITV’s Coronation Street.

Over the past 12 years, she has won various awards at the British Soap Awards, the National Television Awards and many more.

Tickets cost £10 each and can be purchased from North Notts Arena, or by calling James Clarke on 07590 264008.

Auditions are still taking place and to apply, visit www.worksopsgottalent.co.uk.

Further announcements about celebrity judges and special guest performers will be announced over the coming months.