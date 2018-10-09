Coronation Street’s doctor to be final judge for Worksop’s Got Talent

Coronation Street’s resident doctor is set to put down his stethoscope and take his places as the final judge for this year’s Worksop’s Got Talent.

James Burrows who plays Ali Neeson, a trainee doctor on the ITV soap, said he is looking forward to visiting Worksop.

James who first took a stroll down the cobbled street this year, plays the long-lost son of Michelle Connor played by Kym Marsh.

Kym Marsh, the chart-topping singer and award-winning soap actress, is hosting the show alongside TV personality and model, Sam Reece.

James said: “I am looking forward to coming to Worksop and teaming up with Kym for a great night, in aid of a special charity.”

The Derby-born actor played Denty in Sky’s Mount Pleasant.

He has also appeared in Father Brown, Happy Valley, Emmerdale and Vera to name a few.

He is now filling the boots of the final fifth and final celebrity judge for this year’s show which will see residents show off their many talents in front of hundreds of people.

Worksop’s Got Talent which is returning for a third year on Friday, October 26, at North Notts Arena is looking to be the “best one yet”.

The talent show launched in 2016 to raise money for the eye charity RP Fighting Blindness.

Over the past two years, it has raised more than £13,000 for the charity and this year, the overall total is set to surpass £20,000.

James Clarke, the event organiser, said: “With Kym, Sam and our five celebrity judges, this is our strongest celebrity line-up ever.

“I can’t wait for our audience to see them all in action, along with our 13 incredible local finalists. See you in two weeks.”

The 13 finalists include a flutist, a father and daughter duo, a female rapper and many more.

The show will also include three special guest performances, which are being kept secret until the night.

Tickets are selling fast and are only £10. They can be bought from either North Notts Arena or from the event organiser on 07590264008.