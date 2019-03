Firefighters extinguished several conifer trees that caught fire behind a Creswell home.

Crews from Clowne arrived at a property on Skinner Street at around 11.30am this morning (Saturday, March 30).

They used one main jet and a hose reel jet to put out the blaze.

Nobody was hurt.

