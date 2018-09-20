Concrete thrown from A1 bridge onto passing vehicles

One person was injured and a number of vehicles damaged after concrete was thrown from a A1 bridge.

The pieces of concrete were thrown from bridges between midnight and 1.30am this morning (Thursday, September 20). at South Muskham, North Muskham and Carlton-On-Trent on the A1.

A Nottinghamshire Police spokesman said: "A number of vehicles have been damaged and one person was injured.

"We are appealing for information from anyone that may have witnessed this or have captured dashcam footage of the incidents.

"If you have any information, please call 101, quoting incident number 1008 of 19 September. You can also call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111."