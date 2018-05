Police concerned for safety of a missing 11-year-old from Mansfield.

Nikira Shaw has not been seen since 11pm last night.

She is described as white, of slim build and is around 5ft 2ins tall and has long straight mousey brown hair.

If you have seen Nikira or have any information about her whereabouts, contact Nottinghamshire Police on 101, quoting incident number 293 of 29 May 2018.