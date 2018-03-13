Concerned about your child’s online safety? - chat to police experts about it online today

Nottinghamshire Police are hosting online chat to raise awareness of online safety today (Tuesday March 2018).

Do you have questions about keeping yourself safe online? Are you concerned about what your children are getting up to on their devices?

Over the next two weeks, the Public Protection team are working to increase awareness of the potential dangers online and make sure you’re savvy when you’re surfing the web. From questions about the law and the possible dangers of social media through to advice around how to start conversations about difficult subjects and signs to look out for, we’ll be answering questions throughout the day.

We’ll have a panel of experts to answer your questions, including:

DI Jamie Hill - Jamie is a Detective Inspector in the Public Protection team. He has been with the force for 21 years and will shortly be taking up a new role as the force’s modern slavery and sexual exploitation lead. This role will see him leading investigations into child sexual exploitation, grooming and indecent images of children.

DC Stuart Barson - Stuart is a Detective Constable in the Public Protection team. He has been with the force for nine years and manages investigations into rape and sexual offences, domestic abuse and adults at risk.

DC John Whitworth - John is a Detective Constable in the Public Protection team. He has been with the force for 13 years and manages investigations into offences against children, the majority of which take place online.

