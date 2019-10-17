Concern for missing 14-year-old girl who could be in Bulwell

Police are concerned for the welfare of a missing 14-year-old girl who could be in Bulwell.

Libbi Bampton, has connections to the Clifton, Radford, Bulwell and City Centre areas.

She is described as white, 5ft 4ins, of medium build, with shoulder-length dark hair, blue eyes, a fair complexion, and with nose and tongue piercings. Her clothing description is not known.

A police spokesman said: "We are concerned for the welfare of missing teenager Libbi Bampton.

"If you have seen Libbi, or have any information on her whereabouts, please call Nottinghamshire Police on 101, quoting incident number 876 of 16 October 2019."