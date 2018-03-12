Committee support plans for new homes in Lea

West Lindsey District Council’s planning committee is supporting an application to build 67 new homes in Lea.

The development, which will be built on land off Willingham Road, Lea, has been given the green light by councillors.

A spokesman from West Lindsey District Council said: “The outline application recommendation was supported by the Planning Committee but a decision cannot be issued until the Secretary of State has decided whether to make the final decision on this application himself.

“A third party has asked the Secretary of State to review it so that has triggered a process for it to be considered.

“The Local Planning Authority will await his response. If he decides not to intervene the council will be free to issue the decision as determined by the planning committee.

“As this application is for outline permission, a further application will need to be submitted to approve the layout, appearance and landscaping along with a large number of other details such as drainage which will be conditioned.

“These details will go back to the planning committee at a later date when a reserved matters application is submitted.”

Despite support from the planning committee this application has received opposition from residents in the area.

In a letter to the council Donald and Elizabeth Leonard said: “The village is served by a doctors practice and a primary school which is full.

“The road system is very busy at peak times. There is an abundance of houses for sale in Gainsborough and surronding areas, including Lea, and no need for anymore.”