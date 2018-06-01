Column: New dementia-friendly pub project is a brilliant idea

Earlier this month, I was delighted to be invited to open the dementia-friendly pub, The Tap Room, at the Ashley Care Home in Worksop.

This initiative is excellent as it provides extra care for those who have dementia, giving them a comfortable place to enjoy a drink and socialise with others.

Three of the residents of Ashley Care Home used to run pubs and it was great to see that they will be involved in the running of this pub.

It was good to see so many people there using the dementia-friendly pub and I wish it every success in the future.

I am pleased to announce that in July, the Governor of the Bank of England, Mark Carney, will be visiting Bassetlaw for the day.

I invited him to come and was delighted when he accepted.

The Governor will be meeting local businesses alongside visiting large employment sites across Bassetlaw to see for himself how the UK economy is ticking.

Mark Carney is one of the most influential people in Britain at this current time and so it is very appropriate he will be seeing at first hand how Bassetlaw, with its excellent connecti-vity, is a central part of this country’s economy. He will also be spending time with school students which will give them a first-hand understanding of his role in the Bank of England.

I can’t wait to welcome him to Bassetlaw and showcase the very best of our area.

As life ticks on for all of us it is always important to remember those in our community who are in need.

This week, the food bank is in need of pasta sauce, jam, tinned carrots, tinned meat, dilute squash, UHT milk, coffee, soap, shaving foam, razors, toiletries and washing-up liquid.

If you are able to help a family in need this week, please consider donating to the food bank.

You can bring donations to my office on

Stanley Street in Worksop.

