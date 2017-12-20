COLUMN: Enjoy a country park visit this Christmas

With Christmas less than two weeks away, the festive season is in full swing at the county’s country park with dozens of events – so it’s not too late to book something or for many events, you can just turn up on the day.

There’s something for everyone including Christmas trails where you can explore the natural beauty of the great outdoors and children can have fun looking for clues.

And of course the ever popular Santa’s grottos.

Country parks, including Rufford Abbey and Bestwood Country Parks, are the perfect place to visit for a winter walk with family and friends.

And to help highlight what a scenic county Nottinghamshire is to visit, we are encouraging residents to share their photographs over the winter season by tweeting them using #scenicnotts. So when you are out and about enjoying a country park — or the great Nottinghamshire outdoors — remember to tweet us your scenic snaps.

At the council’s main office, County Hall, the Christmas tree lights have now been switched on. The tree has once again been sponsored by Veolia, our waste contractors, with the tree lights sponsored by the Arc Partnership, a joint venture company formed by the county council and Scape Group Greasley.

It’s not too late for young recyclers across the county to enter a festive competition by Veolia, our waste contractors.

Just write a short letter to Santa telling him all about your recycling good deeds this year – with a chance of winning family ticket to watch Cinderella at the Nottingham Playhouse.

Country park event details are available at www.nottinghamshire.gov.uk/events. For competition details go to www.veolia.co.uk.