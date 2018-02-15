College students heading for Africa

Eight students from Rotherham College’s animal care course are travelling to South Africa next month for a dream trip to the Kwantu private game reserve.

The unique learning opportunity, organised by tutor Jacqueline Moore, has become an annual trip for Rotherham students, who are making the trip as part of the Africa Big 5 project which consists of the five greatest wild animals of Africa – elephants, lions, rhino, leopards and Cape buffalos

The 6,000-acre reserve is known for its dedication to conservation and the environment and the students will fully immerse themselves in the life of an assistant game ranger, whose tasks can include from lion tracking, game drives, fence patrols and the removal of alien vegetation.

In the process, the students will gain a good knowledge of the science behind maintaining a reserve.

The students will also take part in the vet programme which has been arranged as a bespoke part of their trip so they can practice caring for exotic animals they wouldn’t usually get to treat.