Collabro singer joins celebrity judges for Worksop’s Got Talent 2018

Worksop’s Got Talent organiser James Clarke has revealed that Britain’s Got Talent 2014 winner Michael Auger will be judging next month’s contest.

As a member of musical theatre group Collabro, Michael has enjoyed chart-topping album sales and worldwide acclaim on tour.

He said: “Having started my career in a talent competition, I know it’s a great way to get into the industry. I love to see new talent emerge and can’t wait to be a part of this.”

Worksop’s Got Talent 2018 will be held on Friday, October 26, at the North Notts arena.

The show will be hosted by Coronation Street actress Kym Marsh and male model Sam Reece.

As well as Michael, the celebrity judging panel will include Love Island contestant Alex Miller and three other famous names who have yet to be announced.

Tickets for the show cost £10 and can be purchased from the arena either in person or by phoning 01909 480164.

For more updates, see fb.me/WorksopsGotTalent.