Lincolnshire Co-op is raising money through its Community Champions scheme to help Prostate Cancer UK.

A donation will be made through the scheme each time a member shops in a

Lincolnshire Co-op outlet from March until June.

Colleague fundraising and the carrier bag levy will also be added to the pot.

Money raised will fund vital research.

Pictured is Lincolnshire Co-op Community Administrator Kathleen Drury and Community and Education Co-ordinator Tiffany Allen.