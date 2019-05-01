Clumber Park staff raise £20,000 for vandalised bridge on 24-hour bike

Staff at Clumber Park have raised more than £20,000 with a 24-hour cycling challenge to help restore the historic bridge which was destroyed by vandals last year.

Torri Crapper, Kate Stark, Sara Gacem and Claire Sarris each rode around 140 miles in relay laps around Clumber Lake on Saturday.

They took on the ‘Big Push’ in order to fund additional restoration work to the Ornamental Bridge, with the bulk of the repairs already covered by insurance.

Torri, the park’s supporter engagement manager, said: “We are all absolutely delighted to have completed the ride. When we set the challenge, we had no idea if it was sensible or even achievable.

“To have finished it and to have raised our target of £20,000 feels amazing.”

The team kept a training log on the park’s website in the lead up to the event, detailing their tough fitness regime to encourage sponsorship.

The ride itself was not without incident, with three mechanical failures and one fall during the 24 hours, but the team persevered and hit their fundraising target with just a few laps to go.

They were met by a crowd of supporters, staff and volunteers at the finish line for a champagne celebration.

Torri said: “I’d like to thank everyone who has supported us by donating time, funds and equipment, and our trainer Graeme. We couldn’t have done it without you.”

She added: “The morning I saw the bridge had been vandalised in such a way, it was completely heart-breaking.

“Over the years, people have made memories here, spending special precious moments cycling or walking over the bridge with family.

“In all the sadness, the support for the park and for our challenge was lovely. We wanted to do our bit to help restore a beautiful part of Clumber.”

To donate to the Big Push, go to https://bit.ly/2VmSX9b.