Clumber Park’s Festival of Food and Drink was ‘a great success’

Now in its sixth year, the Festival of Food and Drink at Clumber Park was ‘great success’.

Visitors to this year’s show were treated to more than 150 exhibitors and displays from a selection of celebrity chefs including a Masterchef champion and an ex soap actress.

Festival organisers said: “Huge thanks to everyone who joined us over the weekend, especially all our lovely traders and visitors.

“Massive thanks to our celebrity chefs Dan Doherty, Chris Bavin, Jane Devonshire and Gaynor Faye and everyone who helped make the weekend a great success.

“See you all next year.”