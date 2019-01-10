Clumber Park Race For Life is open to men and women for the first time this year

People in Bassetlaw are being encouraged to get January off to a great start by making a date to join Cancer Research UK’s Race for Life at Clumber Park in Worksop.

And as an added incentive, there’s 30 per cent off entry fees during January with the code RFL30.

Everyone can enter this year's Race For Life at Clumber Park. Photo: Rebekah Taylor

This year, for the first time, Cancer Research UK is inviting everyone in the area – women, men and children – to join the Race for Life.

There are events for people of all ages and abilities taking place at Clumber Park on Saturday June 29 and Sunday, June 30.

Emma Colbourne, Cancer Research UK’s Clumber Park event manager, said: “Race for Life events are fun, colourful, emotional and uplifting.

“They help people with cancer by raising money for research, including clinical trials which give patients in Nottinghamshire access to the latest treatments.

“You don’t have to be sporty to take part and you don’t need to train or compete against anyone else.

“All you need to do is go to the Race for Life website, pick an event, sign up and then have fun raising money in whatever way you like.

“The Race for Life is a powerful, inspirational movement which unites participants in Clumber Park with people across Nottinghamshire and the whole of the UK.

“Taking part in Race for Life events enables like-minded people to get together and remember loved ones lost to cancer or celebrate the lives of those who have survived.

“At the same time, they are helping to make a difference to people with cancer, right now.

“Race for Life events have been women-only since they started more than 25 years ago.

“But we now feel the time is right to open them up so that everyone has the chance to participate together.

“One in two people in the UK will be diagnosed with cancer, at some point during their lifetime.

“Sadly, this means nearly everyone is touched by the disease, either directly or through a loved one or friend.

“To make a significant difference in the fight against cancer we need to harness as much energy and commitment as possible – so what better way than involving everyone in the community in our events.”

“This January, we’re urging mums, dads, nans, grandpas, brothers, sisters, friends and workmates to show their support.

“It’s a perfect example of everyday people doing an extraordinary thing – uniting in a common cause to beat cancer.”

To enter Race for Life visit www.raceforlife.org or call 0300 1230770.