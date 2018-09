Clumber Park has closed early today because of safety concerns as Storm Ali hits.

Today has seen winds of over 40mph across the county.

A spokesman for the park‏ near Worksop said: "Due to predicted high wind speeds over the next few hours, we have taken the decision to close Clumber Park in the interests of safety.

"We are hopeful that we will reopen tomorrow morning as usual, after relevant safety inspections have been made."