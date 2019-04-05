Clowne headteacher to retire after career spanning almost 40 years

A much-loved headteacher - who has never had a day off work sick - is set to retire after a career spanning nearly four decades.

Martin Edge will step down from Clowne Junior School, where he has been headteacher for 23 years, next Friday.

Martin Edge.

READ THIS: Labour's John McDonnell will join rally in Chesterfield



Mr Edge, 60, of Clowne, said: "I think I can sum up my career in one word - fun.

"Friday is bound to be a very difficult and emotional day, but I have so many happy memories.

"If I had my time again, I'd do exactly the same thing."

Martin Edge with Clowne Junior School pupils.

Mr Edge started his teacher career at Grassmoor Primary School in 1981 before moving on to be deputy headteacher at North Wingfield Junior School.

He joined Clowne Junior School in 1996.

Mr Edge said: "I've seen so many changes in education over the years.

"I think the biggest has been the technological advancements.

Martin Edge with Clowne Junior School pupils.

"When I started I used blackboards and chalk - there weren't any computers in sight."

Upon retiring, Mr Edge said he intends to take a break and 'see what happens'.

He added: "I'd like to thank everyone - colleagues, pupils, parents, the community - who's made my career so wonderful."

Mr Edge confirmed that the school's new headteacher, Charlotte Newton-Wall, will start after the Easter holidays.

Martin Edge with Clowne Junior School pupils.

Clowne Junior School’s website states: "The education we give our children is very thoroughly planned, carefully presented and monitored by experienced staff.

"We feel that it is very important to ensure that children maintain their enthusiasm and curiosity, develop a healthy work ethic and a positive attitude towards learning. Parents and school can work together to achieve this and help all our children succeed.”