Clowne firefighters attend rubbish fire

Firefighters from Clowne attended a rubbish fire.
The crew arrived on Orchard Place, Killamarsh yesterday evening (Saturday, November 25) where they found an amount of rubbish “well alight”.
Officers extinguished the fire using water backpacks.
