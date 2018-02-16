Clarborough pupils think smart to win national energy award

Five pupils from Clarborough Primary School in Retford have won a national competition organised by energy company E.ON aimed at encouraging primary and secondary school pupils to think about smart meters in a fun and engaging way.

The Get Smart! competition encouraged pupils aged 7-14 years to write, produce and record a video all about smart meters, including their benefits and how they can give consumers more control over their energy use and bills.

The winning video from the Clarborough pupils stemmed from a media workshop that the five pupils, aged nine to 10 years-old took part in at their school and at which they learnt how to make an engaging and informative video.

After the workshop the pupils produced their own video, creating a news segment to demonstrate the future applications of smart meter technology.

The pupils’ winning video will be hosted on E.ON’s social media, including E.ON’s YouTube channel.

Richard Bunn, head teacher at Clarborough, said: “Our pupils really enjoyed the media workshop and learning about the necessary tools to film and produce a professional video.

“Combining this with the topic of smart meters is a brilliant idea as they can learn about technology in the energy sector as well as media tools.

“The workshop really got the children to think creatively about smart meters and filmmaking and they couldn’t wait to make their own video.

“They were impressed by the benefits of smart meters and were excited to consider how the technology can advance though future developments such as voice activated controls.

“The children are very proud of their video and are delighted that they’ve won the competition.”

Billie-Jean Poole, senior community relations officer at E.ON, said: “It’s great to see from the videos how enthusiastic all the pupils who entered the competition are about saving energy and also about learning more about a new media format.

“It’s really inspiring to see how the pupils managed to share information and advice about smart meters into their videos in an engaging format, as well as their passion for encouraging others to improve their energy efficiency.

“We hope the pupils enjoyed producing the films as much as we enjoyed watching them.”

n Get Smart! forms part of E.ON’s broader activities aimed at inspiring young people to get involved in science, technology, engineering and mathematics (STEM) and to consider STEM subjects as possible career options.