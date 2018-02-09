Choirs teaming up to sing for the Air Ambulance

Ever since the national success of the Military Wives Choir and Gareth Malone, new audiences are starting to appreciate different styles of music.

And now, the Belvoir Wassailers, a male voice choir situated in the Vale of Belvoir, is hosting a concert with a difference in aid of two local life-saving charities – the Lincolnshire & Nottinghamshire Air Ambulance and the East Midlands Immediate Care Scheme.

The Up, Up and Away Gala Charity Concert he audience will feature four dramatically different styles of choir in one exciting evening at Newark’s Palace Theatre on June 1.

Joining the Belvoir Wassailers will be the Cranwell Military Wives Choir made up of the partners of officers based at RAF Cranwell and further afield, thee Newark Rock Choir, and the award-winning De Montfort University Gospel Choir.

Karen Cartner, Lincs & Notts community fundraiser, said: “This will be a fantastic event with four very diverse, but equally entertaining choirs performing on one stage with 50 per cent of the proceeds coming directly to the Lincs & Notts Air Ambulance.”

Tickets are £15 and available now at www.palacenewarktickets.com