Children were invited to get involved with a fitness regime

Children at White Woods Academy were invited to take part in a fitness training session with Sports For Schools co-ordinator Jay Robertson.

The head of school, Chris Fitzpatrick, said: “They were really fun, active sessions for the children. They loved it and were really enthused to get involved in a fitness regime.”

As well as getting fit the children were also sponsored and the money raised is going to support athletes with aspirations of reaching the Olympic or pinnacle of their sport and to buy sports equipment for the school.

Exercises included press ups, star jumps, leg drives and spotty dogs.

Jay Robertson is pictured with a pupil.