Cheers! Raise a glass for Clumber Park Bridge repairs

A brewery has released a limed edition ale to raise money for Clumber Park’s vandalised bridge.

Welbeck Abbey Brewery has produced a bespoke 4 percent pale ale named ‘Clumber Park Bridge’

Mel Collingwood enjoys a pint of Clumber Park Bridge beer, on sale at the Forest Lodge Hotel in Edwinstowe.

The ale will be retailed in pubs across the area in January and February, with 10p per pint donated to continue restorative works on the bridge.

In March 2018, the historic, ornamental bridge in Clumber Park was ‘intentionally’ vandalised and could no longer be crossed.

The bridge at the park was built in the 1760s, and the National Trust, who run the park, say the public response has been ‘absolutely phenomenal’.

Damage to the iconic bridge was estimated to be in the hundreds of thousands of pounds, and a burnt- out car was also found at the scene.

Nottinghamshire Police helped recover large quantities of stone from the vandalised bridge that fell into the lake.

As a charity, the National Trust relies on supporters and donations to keep the park open.

The repairs to the bridge will be covered by insurance, so the bridge is set to be rebuilt.

However, when the scaffolding is in place for the bridge repair work, the Trust will be able to carry out restoration to other areas of the bridge – this is essential work, but is not covered by insurance.

Torri Crapper, supporter engagement manager at Clumber Park said: “ We are thrilled to be working in partnership with Claire and all of the team at Welbeck Abbey Brewery.

“ They have so generously donated their time, skill and expertise to support Clumber Park and our fundraising efforts.

“Welbeck are our neighbours so it is important we work closely to conserve and promote our beautiful estates in Nottinghamshire”.

The microbrewery collaborates with one local charity each year to brew them a custom ale to help raise funds towards their cause.

Claire Monk , general manager at Welbeck Abbey Brewery said: “We were delighted to work alongside the National Trust this year and to create this bespoke brew for them to help them reach their target”.

The beer has been brewed with new season, subtly floral and grassy hops, which offer a meadow-fresh aroma and light taste.

The ale will be availble at:

Ye olde village club, Dinnington

White Hart, North Scarle

Wath Tap, Wath

The Vaults, Newark

Three Legged Stool, Worksop

Shireoaks, Worksop

Real Ale Corner, Chesterfield

Prince Rupert, Newark

Poppy & Pint, Nottingham

Miners Arms, Hundall

Lord Nelson, Derby centre

Great Northern, Langley Mill

The Glasshouse, Doncaster

Forest Lodge, Edwinstowe

Royal Oak, Barlborough

Grey Horses, Carlton in Lindrick

Red Hart, Blyth

Station Hotel, Worksop

Idle Valley Tap, Retford