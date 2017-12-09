'Check before you travel' alert as Nottinghamshire faces heavy snowfall

Nottinghamshire motorists are being advised to check the weather forecast and road conditions before travelling this weekend.

The Met Office has issued an amber warning for snow for the county on Sunday. The alert is in force between 4am and 6pm and warns of a spell of heavy snow which could affect local travel.

SNOW WARNING: Hour-by-hour forecast for Mansfield on Sunday

HEAVY SNOW ON THE WAY: Top tips for driving in wintry conditions

As a result of the forecast, Highways England has issued its own Severe Weather Alert for snow for Sunday, and is advising road users to take extra care, to allow plenty of extra time to complete journeys and to consider whether a journey is absolutely necessary before setting out, by first checking the very latest forecast and road conditions.

Phil Stockford, emergency planning manager at Highways England, said: “Gritters are out treating our routes around the clock, but it is still important to drive to the conditions when snow is forecast.

“Keep your distance and reduce your speed, because even in conditions that seem normal, and the snow is not settling, it can be slippery if ice patches have formed, or where fresh grit has not been worked into the carriageway.

“Drivers should plan their journeys, monitor weather reports and pack a snow kit of blankets, food, water and a shovel.”