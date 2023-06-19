The trust, which cares for 1,300 hectares of nature reserves and has almost 13,000 members, is proud to be rooted in, supported by and accountable to the communities of which it is part, and is currently recruiting volunteers to join its board to help guide its activities at a time when it is seeking to involve and inspire more people than ever before to act locally for nature’s recovery.

Erin McDaid, the charity’s head of communications, said: “For 60 years we have protected, created and enhanced some of the most important places for nature in Nottinghamshire, but the scale of the ecological and climate crises means we must take a more radical and urgent approach.

“We must involve and inspire many more people to take action for nature and the environment.”

Nottinghamshire Wildlife Trust is looking for trustees.

Over the past 60 years, the charity, established in May 1963, has developed an unparalleled knowledge of the county’s wildlife and wild places; it is now looking for enthusiastic volunteers to join its board to help support the management team in driving forward its vital strategy and help secure the resources needed to deliver its ambitious goals.

Erin said: “Several trustees will retire or come to the end of their terms in the near future and applying to become a trustee of Nottinghamshire Wildlife Trust is one of the most powerful things you can do to support nature recovery in Nottinghamshire.

“We are looking for people with broad experience, but would particularly welcome applicants with conservation knowledge and expertise of community engagement.

Nottinghamshire Wildlife Trust logo

“We are also keen to hear from people between the ages of 18 and 25 keen to be considered as a youth trustee.”

For more information about the role, including a trustee recruitment pack, visit nottinghamhsirewildlife.org/volunteering-opportunities