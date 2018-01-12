Charity seek community caretakers to manage Kiveton Waters fishery

Members of the public and community groups are being given the opportunity to run a popular fishery on the Chesterfield Canal at Kiveton Park.

The Canal & River Trust is looking for an angling club, individual or other interested organisations to run the Kiveton Waters fishery.

Situated on the former Kiveton Park Colliery Site, the facility encompasses three lakes with 78 pegs, including disabled platforms, spread over 10 acres.

John Ellis, national fisheries and angling manager for the Canal & River Trust, said: “This is a fantastic opportunity for someone to take on the running of a really attractive and popular fishery on the beautiful Chesterfield Canal.

“The previous tenants have done a great job making Kiveton Waters what it is today and we’re grateful for all their hard work.

“We’re now looking for someone to take on the running and continue to develop it into a fishery local people can be rightly proud of.”

The couple who have run the fishery since it opened in 2006 are moving on to pastures new.

In their time, the site has become a popular pleasure and match fishery – hosting part of the prestigious Stillwater Championship in 2015.

The trust is keen to hear from people interested in entering into an agreement for the fishing rights, either at a fixed rent, or on a percentage of turnover basis.

Interested parties should submit an expression of interest giving details about themselves and their proposals for day-to-day management and development.

All documents should be sent to fisheriesenquiries@canalrivertrust.org.uk by no later than 5pm on Wednesday, January 24.