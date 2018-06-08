charities and groups are thanked for helping communities

Groups and charities who have received grants from Bolsover Rotarians over the past year have been thanked by the club for their contributions to communities.

More than 30 organisations were represented including Barlborough School House Trust, Bolsover Scouts, Chesterfield Ladies Football Club and Junction Arts, Club president Rita Reed reminded members and guests of the importance of service to others and of the need for voluntary organisations in a world increasingly reliant on the charity of others.