Chancellor's money for more police officers is very welcome

Getting police numbers back up to healthier levels is something we all want to see, writes Paddy Tipping.

The Chancellor’s spending round, announced earlier this month provides much needed new investment for the police.

Funds are available to employ 6,000 additional officers, across England and Wales, by the end of March 2021.

I’m campaigning hard for Nottinghamshire to receive its fair share.

Already, the chief constable Craig Guildford and I are bidding for 150 extra officers this year and a further 150 next year, as part of the national investment programme Operation Uplift.

A stronger uniformed presence on our streets will do a great deal to increase people’s safety and reduce their fear of crime.

Our ultimate ambition is to have 2,500 officers back on the beat across Nottinghamshire, bolstering our neighbourhood policing teams and addressing serious problems like burglary, robbery and knife crime.

Our forensic resources, investigative teams like CID and our specialist units including the burglary and robbery team also need investment.

These extra officers will also help to ease the pressure on our existing frontline officers who continue to give everything they can to keep Nottinghamshire safe.

We can also strengthen our plans to increase preventative work in our schools, helping to re- educate children at risk of offending in the future and reduce crime across the county as well as enhance the services we provide to victims of crime.

This additional recruitment will increase our ability to have a workforce that is truly representative of its local communities and we are committed to providing full encouragement and support to those wanting to climb the career ladder.

Nottinghamshire is one of the most innovative forces in the country, but great organisations need great people.

And we will be focused on attracting and retaining the best people from all corners of our county and beyond.

I know that local residents want to see a more visible police presence on the streets and in their neighbourhoods and I am working with the chief constable to deliver that.

Paddy Tipping is the Police and Crime Commisioner for Nottinghamshire.