Chance to vote for The Canch in Worksop as UK’s top park

A popular park in Worksop deserves your votes in a prestigious awards scheme, says Bassetlaw District Council.

The Canch park on Priorswell Road, which includes beautiful memorial gardens, has been one of hundreds of open spaces to be awarded a Green Flag Award during 2019.

Now, residents are being urged to vote for The Canch in the People’s Choice Awards, run by the environmental charity, Keep Britain Tidy.

Kings’ Park in Retford has also been nominated as an open space that locals could pick as their favourite.

Coun Simon Greaves, leader of the council, said: “To have two of our parks recognised for their high standards with Green Flag Awards is a fantastic achievement.

“But now it’s time for the Bassetlaw public to have their say and vote for the UK’s favourite park.

“We’d love one or both of Bassetlaw’s parks to make it into the UK’s top ten, so please show how much you love our parks by casting your vote on the Green Flag Awards website.

“Whether you enjoy visiting our parks or green spaces to walk the dog, exercise, play football or simply get away from the hustle and bustle, this is the opportunity to support The Canch and Kings’ Park.”

The Canch and Kings’ Park received two of 1,973 Green Flag Awards that were handed out across the country by an independent army of experts this year.

A Green Flag is a sure sign to the public that the space boasts the highest possible standards, is perfectly maintained and has excellent facilities

The scheme is run by Keep Britain Tidy in partnership with the government, and the People’s Choice Awards are a natural extension of the scheme.

Paul Todd, Green Flag Award manager, said: “This year, we had more Green Flag-winning sites than ever before.

“The People’s Choice Awards are an opportunity to show how much your favourite park means to you, Make your voice heard, and now.”

Last year, tens of thousands of people submitted their votes, with the winners coming from all over the UK, from London to Lanarkshire.

The top ten included Clifton Park at Rotherham, Saltwell Park in Gateshead, Elsecar Park and Local Reservoir Nature Reserve at Barnsley and Victoria Park in the London borough of Tower Hamlets.

Voting this year opened on September 1, and closes on Monday, September 30, with the top ten winning sites set to be announced on Tuesday, October 15.

To cast your votes, go to www.greenflagaward.org and find the map that shows all of this year’s Green Flag-winning open spaces and parks.

Locate The Canch and/or Kings’ Park on the map and simply click on the vote button.