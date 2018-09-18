Champion boxer apologies for 'banter' as police probe claims he asked Notts woman to perform sex act for drugs

Champion boxer Billy Joe Saunders has apologised for allegedly asking a "drug addict" in Nottinghamshire to perform a sex act in exchange for £150 worth of crack cocaine.

The 29-year-old and Great Britain representative for the 2008 Olympics has since said the incident which was captured on video was just "banter".

In the video which is filmed inside a Rolls-Royce, which has a £250,000 price tag and believed to belong to the boxer, he pulls over the car and starts speaking to a female passer-by who he later asks to perform a sex act on his companion.

Writing on Twitter to his 128,000 followers he Mr Saunders said: "I apologise to everybody who’s took offence, totally in the wrong ‘ can’t do anything but be sorry ‘ banter when wrong ‘. Apologies once again."

In the video, obtained exclusively by MailOnline, Mr Saunders and two companions are filmed taunting the woman who goes on to say that she needs the Class A drug "quite a lot".

Mr Saunders then asks her to do a number of demands including swear on her granddad's grave she will not tell anyone who gave her the drugs and perform a sex act on his companion for the drugs.

He then tells the woman that he will give her the drugs is she hits another passer-by.

On the video he appears to say: "I know him, he's a paedophile, punch him in the face and I'm going to give you £150-worth."

She then slaps the man.

Mr Saunders then told her the man wan not a paedophile and drove off.

Nottinghamshire Police are now investigating the incident saying a number of possible offences were caught on the video.

These include offer to supply Class A drugs, aiding and abetting an assault, assault and public order offences.

A Nottinghamshire Police spokesperson said: “We are aware of a video circulating, where a woman is offered drugs in exchange for committing an act of violence, and potentially committing a sex act in public.

“Officers will be looking to identify and speak to all of those who feature in this sickening video, and a full investigation will be carried out into the number of offences that have been captured on film.

"Incidents of this nature will not be tolerated in Nottinghamshire, and we would urge anyone who witnessed this incident, or who has any further information about those responsible to come forward.”

Anyone with information is asked to contact Nottinghamshire Police, quoting incident 887 of 17 September.