Chair of Welbeck has taken over as the President of the Newark and Nottinghamshire Agricultural Society

The Newark and Nottinghamshire Agricultural Society has a new president when William Parente CBE DL took over the presidency from Tim Farr at the charity’s AGM.

William Parente is Chairman of the Welbeck Estates Company Ltd, in Worksop.

He said: “I am genuinely honoured to be asked and acknowledge that it will be difficult to follow in the footsteps of Mr Farr who had embraced the role with consummate enthusiasm and dedication.”

The Society’s Chairman, Roger Jackson, said the Society felt very fortunate to have someone of Mr Parente’s business experience who is so widely known and highly respected throughout the county for the work he has done at Welbeck.

The Society also welcomed the appointment of Professor Edward Peck, Vice-Chancellor of Nottingham Trent University, as Deputy President.

The CEO, Adrian Johnston, also took the opportunity to thank three long standing Society supporters and presented them with a framed Life Membership certificate.

The recipients were Alison Pratt from Rutland, Peter Hall from Southwell and Gill Lewis of Grantham who have each contributed to the continued success of the Nottinghamshire County Show.