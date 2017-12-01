Ceremony to mark start of the work at Gainsborough’s new Travelodge

The start of work on Gainsborough’s new town centre regeneration scheme has been celebrated with a special ground-breaking ceremony.

Councillors, business owners and stakeholders attended the event, which was held to mark the launch of a project which will see the transformation of a rundown site in the town with the construction of a new hotel and restaurant.

The project will be completed by Christmas 2018 and deliver a new 56-bedroom Travelodge Hotel and Ponti’s Italian Kitchen.

The development is being built on the former Sun Inn site. The disused buildings which have been an eyesore on the site for many years were demolished earlier in the summer and the site cleared, and the main contractors PDR Construction have now started work on the ambitious project.

Dransfield Properties and West Lindsey District Council are working in partnership to transform the Market Street, Market Place, Church Street and North Street area of the town, and the new hotel and restaurant is a key ingredient of the plans.

Leader of West Lindsey District Council, Coun Jeff Summers, said: “The ground-breaking ceremony on the site of The Sun Hotel marked a date in the town’s history.

“Following months of preparatory work and negotiation, West Lindsey District Council unanimously supported this new phase of development and refurbishment of the town centre.

“As leader of the council I am delighted to once again be part of a joint venture with Dransfield Properties, injecting a new vigour into our commercial town centre.

“I am so proud to be leading this new phase of regeneration which I believe will re-energise the town’s pumping heart.”

The work will deliver the new hotel and restaurant, plus an attractive alfresco dining area and water feature inspired by Paley Park in New York.

The wider regeneration scheme also includes a joint venture partnership to refurbish town centre shops with new traditional shop fronts, creating an Independent Quarter in the town and improvements to the Roseway Car Park creating 30 additional town centre car parking spaces and an attractive and welcoming arrival point for visitors on this key gateway site.

The hotel and restaurant building will have entrances from Market Street and the Roseway Car Park.

The development has been designed by the same team of architects who worked on the Marshall’s Yard project, which is also celebrating its ten-year anniversary.

Managing Director for Dransfield Properties Ltd, Mark Dransfield, said: “We start work on this latest phase of our company’s investment in Gainsborough in the year that Marshall’s Yard also celebrates its tenth anniversary.

“There has been a great deal of positive change and investment in the town since Marshall’s Yard opened and we are proud to be further investing in Gainsborough with this latest development which is testament to the confidence for growth and expansion in the area.

“We are delighted to be working in partnership with the local authority on a project which is going to really transform this part of the town.”