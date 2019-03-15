Celebrating our amazing local apprentices - and the businesses that support them

The Worksop Guardian, along with our sister titles, wants to honour the ground-breaking efforts of apprentices, apprentice employers and the wonderful training providers who support them.

With close to a million active Apprenticeships across England alone, apprenticeship schemes have fast become a route to future employment for thousands of school leavers. These awards, now in their third year, recognise and reward both the apprentices and their employers that are excelling across the Sheffield City Region.

Headline Sponsor Amazon in Doncaster is delighted to be supporting the 2019 SCR Apprenticeship Awards which will recognise the best emerging talent across all industries.

At the start of this year’s National Apprenticeship Week, Amazon UK announced the creation of 1,000 new apprenticeships for new and existing employees in fulfilment centres, development centres and the company’s corporate office.

Stuart Morgan, the General Manager of Amazon’s fulfilment centre on Doncaster’s iPort said: “It’s great to be able to celebrate the achievements of the best emerging talent across our region. We want to give people opportunities to succeed in the digital age, regardless of their background.”

Entries are now open in the following 10 categories and will be celebrated at the awards ceremony to be held in June.

SME Apprentice Employer of the Year

Large Business Apprentice Employer

Diversity and Inclusion programme

Training Provider/Programme of the Year

Mentor of the Year

Higher/Degree Apprentice of the Year

Intermediate Apprentice of the Year

Business & Law Apprentice of the Year

Health & Public Service Apprentice of the Year

Engineering/Manufacturing Apprentice of the Year

To enter the awards, simply visit the awards website www.scrapprenticeshipawards.co.uk/

Deadline for entries is Friday 3rd May