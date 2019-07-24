CCTV cameras catch Worksop market trader fly-tipping

A trader on Worksop Market has been found guilty of fly-tipping after CCTV cameras caught him dumping four gas bottles.

Paul Marshall, 57, has been ordered to serve 180 hours of community service after a trial at Nottingham Magistrates Court.

He was also told to pay £750 towards the cost of the prosecution, brought by Bassetlaw District Council, and the cost of the clean-up. If he fails to pay, he could be sent to prison.

The court heard that Marshall, who lives in Crookes, Sheffield, deliberately dumped the gas bottles by a stall at the market on Bridge Street, Worksop. on Thursday, May 23.

Entering a plea of not guilty, he claimed that the cylinders were not his and that they had been left under his stall at the start of the day.

However, council officers testified that as part of their routine checks, there had been no gas bottles on any stalls before the start of the market. However, they had seen four underneath Marshall’s stall during the day.

In addition, the court was presented with images captured on CCTV that showed Marshall placing four gas bottles on a market stall about 60 meters from where he had been trading that day.

Marshall was taken to court after failing to pay a fixed penalty notice of £400 in the allotted time.

Coun Julie Leigh, of the council, said: “We are committed to tackling fly-tipping, and this outcome shows the courts are willing to hand out serious penalties that extend beyond fines.

“There are no excuses or justification for fly-tipping. Our message is clear: it’s your rubbish and your responsibility, so please dispose of it in the correct way.”