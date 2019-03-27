Casualty and EastEnders star Juliet Cowan to head cast of The Memory Of Water at Nottingham Playhouse

Nottingham Playhouse has announced more details about its forthcoming hilarious and heart-breaking drama The Memory of Water.

The Olivier award-winning comedy, written by Shelagh Stephenson, follows three estranged sisters who return to their childhood home of the eve of their mother’s funeral.

Nottingham Playhouse artistic director Adam Penford

Having grown apart over the years, the sisters argue and joke as they sort through their mother’s belongings and as soon as the sisters begin to discover that they all remember things differently, a series of dramatic and devastating revelations begin to unfold.

Best known for her roles in Cuckoo, EastEnders, Silent Witness and Casualty, Juliet Cowan (pictured) will take to the stage as Teresa, the eldest of the three sisters.

Teresa runs a health food store with her husband Frank, who will be played by Doc Martin and Love and Marriage star Stewart Wright.

The mother of the three sisters Vi will be played by award-winning actress Katy Stephens, who has appeared in leading roles with Shakespeare’s Globe and the Royal Shakespeare Company. Although Vi’s death brings the siblings together, they soon realise that they all have different memories of the same events.

Teresa feels responsible for keeping the family together and takes on the protective role over her younger siblings, Mary and Catherine. Mary, played by Beth Cordingly – known for her role as PC Kerry Young in The Bill and returning to Nottingham Playhouse after performing in Our Man in Havana – is the middle child and a doctor, who is having an affair with Mike (EastEnders actor Nicholas Bailey).

Jasmine Jones will be taking the role of the Catherine, the rebellious, youngest and the only single sister.

Directed by highly acclaimed director Adele Thomas, whose work has appeared at National Theatre, Royal Court and Shakespeare’s Globe, the play is about family, grief and the unreliability of the memory.

Adam Penford (pictured), artistic director at Nottingham Playhouse, said: “Shelagh Stephenson has written a story that is not only funny and moving, with some gripping plot twists, but also universal. There’s something familiar in the world she has created that connects with everyone: whether that’s accepting the loss of a parent; sibling rivalry; or dealing with the reality of life not turning out the way you planned."

The Memory of Water runs from May 3 to 18.

Tickets are priced £37.50 - £8.50.

For more information about Nottingham Playhouse you can click here or call the box office on 0115 9419419.

