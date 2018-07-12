Carlton Flowers at the Mill event raises more than £2,000 for charities

Carlton-in-Lindrick’s Old Water Mill and St Johns Church were in full-bloom for the annual Flowers at the Mill weekend which raised more than £2,600 for local charities Aurora Wellbeing and Freed Beeches.

The Aurora Wellbeing Centre, in Worksop, is a charity that supports people in Bassetlaw during and after a cancer diagnosis.

Freed Beeches is a service to support people suffering from eating disorders

Anna Shaw, from Aurora Wellbeing, said: “Aurora relies on the hard work and fundraising efforts of local people to provide our free package of support for people in Bassetlaw with a cancer diagnosis.

“Flowers at The Mill is a fabulous community event and we are grateful to everyone involved for their support and this generous donation.”

Angela Williams, from the Flowers at the Mill organisers, added, “This year we have chosen to help local charities that are very close to our hearts and we are delighted that the event has gone from strength to strength and allowed us to raise this money for charity.”