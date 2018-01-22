Caring Dee just loves being a ‘people person’

Look up the term ‘people person’ in any dictionary and the chances are you will soon find the name Dee Sissons in the definitions.

Dee, who is originally from Worksop and now lives in Todwick, has spent her whole life caring for, and being there for, other people in need, from being a teenage volunteer with St John Ambulance, to years as a nurse in the NHS, to her current role as director of nursing at the charity Marie Curie.

And she has loved every second of it.

She said: “I am very much a people person, everything I do is about making a situation better for the patients and their families.

“This can be anything from developing our nurses and making sure they get the right training, to ensuring they have all the equipment they need to look after a patient, to just simply making sure that the right nurse is with the right person at the right time.”

For Dee, going into healthcare was something she was almost born to do and had her career followed the traditional route she set out on, she might never have gone down the palliative care road that she ultimately has.

She said: “Nursing is in the genes actually, my mum was a nurse at the old Victoria Hospital in Worksop, so I spent a lot of my childhood walking up and down the wards there when she was nursing there.

“In fact, one of my earliest memories is of the old-fashioned matron taking me into the kitchen there to get an ice cream.

“So from those early days, I joined the St John Ambulance and when I was 16 I started as a nursing cadet in Sheffield, at what was then the Northern General, and I did my training there.

“After completing my training, I stayed on to work in Sheffield and started going along the traditional route, as it were, from staff nurse to ward sister.

“However, I’d always particularly enjoyed looking after the patients who were poorly or end-of-life on the ward and making sure they were cared for.

“But it was only in the mid-80’s that I sort of stumbled into palliative care by accident

Dee found her career changing course when she went to work in Chesterfield and was sent to a palliative care conference on her first day.

So inspired was she by the stories she heard from the speakers that day, she knew there and then that was the area of healthcare she wanted to work in.

However, it didn’t happen straight away and she had to step away from the day-to-day care aspect of the job for a while and work for an acute trust so I could gain more experience in management and leadership.

That, and the experience sand knowledge she had from her years on the hospital wards paid off when, four-a-half-years ago, she joined Marie Curie as their director of nursing.

And that has in turn opened doors to opportunities that she might never have otherwise had.

She said: “I’ve been very lucky, I have had some fantastic opportunities and won a number of scholarships through this role.

“I’ve had the chance to go to Australia and see how they engage cancer patients and their families and enhance the caring process for them, and go on some great leadership courses which has allowed me to help really develop nursing in palliative care.

“Working with people and families in palliative care is very humbling and it’s as much a privilege to be allowed to be there for a family to help them when someone is dying as it is to be a midwife bringing someone into the world and starting a new life.

“People are sharing a very personal part of their lives and if we get it right, the families that are left behind are left with really nice memories, even though it’s been a very difficult time for them.

“That’s what I love about Marie Curie.

“As well as looking after the patients and providing the hands-on care, we also look after their families as well.”

n Marie Curie is appealing for volunteers to give two hours of their time to hand out the charity’s iconic daffodil pins in the local community, in return for donations as part of the Great Daffodil Appeal.

If you’d like to volunteer two hours of your time this March or to find out more about the appeal, please visit www.mariecurie.org.uk/daffodil or call free on 0800 3047025.