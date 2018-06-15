Carer took cocaine then sexually assaulted woman at Mansfield village birthday party

A Rainworth carer took cocaine for the first time before sexually assaulting and punching a woman in the face on Christmas Eve, a court heard.

Michael Daly celebrated his 49th birthday at a pub, on December 23, and then invited the woman to a party at his home on Bevan Close.

Prosecutor Neil Hollett said Daly tried to kiss her, and touched her leg, thighs and between her legs over her clothes, as his victim repeatedly told him to stop, and knocked his hand away.

“A witness saw how the persistent sexual touching made him feel awkward and he could see how uncomfortable the victim was,” said Mr Hollett.

“He told the defendant to leave it.”

A female witness believed Daly had taken cocaine and was “acting out of character.”

Daly’s victim left the property, but returned in the early hours of December 24, after Daly’s 14-year-old daughter had returned home.

“She said, ‘You can’t be looking after your daughter when you’re under the influence of drugs.’” said Morgan Hogarth, mitigating.

The woman told him to get out of the house, and Daly punched her in the face so she fell over the sofa, said Mr Hollett. He also stepped on her toe and caused a scratch on her elbow.

The court heard Daly, who is currently suspended from his job as a carer for adults with learning difficulties, had no previous convictions.

Mr Hogarth said Daly “clearly harboured a desire to take things further with her” and was “offering small assistances to her,” but his feelings were not reciprocated.

He drank six or seven pints of lager in the pub and could not remember getting into the taxi with two friends. He later took cocaine for the first time.

He was not clear whether he pushed, or punched, the woman, added Mr Hogarth.

Daly admitted assault by beating and sexual assault, before a trial set for June 11, after initially denying the charges.

He appeared at Mansfield Magistrates Court to be sentenced, on Wednesday.

He was handed a 12 month community order, woth 30 days of a rehabilitation activity, and 80 hours of unpaid work.

He was placed on the Sex Offenders Register for five years. A two year restraining order, banning him from contacting the woman, was also imposed.

He was ordered to pay £500 compensation, but costs and a government surcharge were not awarded.