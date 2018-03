Firefighters were called to reports of a vehicle colliding with a building in Whitwell.

Crews from Clowne and Worksop were called to High Street where a car had crashed into a building at around 5.30am this morning (Sunday, March 11).

East Midlands Ambulance Service and Derbyshire Police were also in attendance.

“Gas Board were requested to attend to make gas equipment safe on exterior of building,” said a spokesperson for Derbyshire Fire Service.