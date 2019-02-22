Can you help the homeless with an Easter egg for HOPE?

Worksop homelessness charity HOPE is appealing for donations of Easter eggs, which will then be given to service users at its hostel and also supported move-on accommodation.

Each year HOPE likes to provide those who they support with a chocolate treat.

Last year HOPE received fantastic donations for their Easter campaign by the general public and local shops.

Emma Longmore, development worker at HOPE said: “In 2018 we received so many donations of Easter eggs, it was fantastic to receive such support from the public.

“We decided to run this campaign again this year, as last year our service users loved having a chocolate to eat on Easter Sunday, and we would like that for them again this Easter.

“We will also be appealing for Sunday roast items nearer to Easter too, as we will be putting on a big Easter Sunday dinner.”

Donations can be dropped off at HOPE’s offices on Queen Street in Worksop from Monday to Friday between 8.30am and 5.30pm.