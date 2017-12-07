Callum is the T3 Apprentice of the Year

Worksop student Callum Savage has celebrated winning an Apprentice of the Year award with a special visit to the House of Commons.

Callum is a student with T3 Training and Development, the company that offers training and apprenticeship solutions to the AEC sectors.

Callum, who works for international construction engineering company Laing O’Rourke in Worksop, was selected as the first T3 Apprentice of the Year and was also invited to represent successful apprenticeships in a special ceremony at the House of Commons.

Andy Adams, managing director of T3, said: “Callum is an exceptional apprentice and represents fully what we intended to achieve when we launched T3 a year ago.

“He has proved to be an outstanding student at every level of the course and we are confident he will now have an outstanding future with Laing O’Rourke.”

Gary Foster, principal engineer in reinforcement engineering at Laing O’Rourke added: “I have been really impressed with Callum’s level of commitment and his acceleration from leaving school to becoming a very valuable and productive member of our team.

“He has been involved in the technical delivery of some of the UK’s largest and most challenging projects.

“The investment in full time training at the beginning of his apprenticeship has already been returned, and I have no doubt Callum will be a future leader within our sector”

Callum has worked through the complete design and draughting apprenticeship, one of a number of apprenticeships T3 offer, starting with the initial 10-week intensive training programme before moving on to study for his BTEC in construction and the built environment and an NVQ level three in design and draughting.

Andy commented: “We needed to fill the void in what is an industry-wide skills shortage and that’s when we realised that we needed the sort of course now being offered by T3.

“We already have students from across the UK coming to take advantage of a new approach to training.

“And Callum is an outstanding example of what we have been able to achieve in just the first year since our launch.”