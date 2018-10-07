Callous attack on Retford visitor left him needing surgery

A Retford visitor who was in town for a drama audition was left needing surgery on his jaw after an unprovoked attack.

The victim, 23, who's from Newcastle, was on his way to a drama audition when he was set upon by three men.

A police spokesman said: "They punched him several times causing a double fracture to his jaw which needed surgery."

It happened in Poplar Street at around 6am a week ago today (Sunday, September, 30 )

If you saw anything or have any information that could help, please call Nottinghamshire Police on 101 quoting incident 907 of 30 September 2018. You can also call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.