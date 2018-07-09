Caller dialled 999 because his takeaway was delivered late

Police have issued a reminder to the public to only call 999 in a genuine emergency after taking a call from someone complaining their takeaway delivery was late.

Nottinghamshire Police said the caller contacted their control room recently to say: “It’s not an emergency but…my food is two hours late.”

The force put out a post on Facebook to remind people to only call 999 in an emergency.

It said: “Calls of this nature to our emergency 999 call handlers take our dedicated team away from dealing with genuine emergencies, meaning they can’t be at the end of the phone when people really do need us the most.

Please think before calling and only call 999 when life is in danger, someone is seriously injured, someone is using or threatening to use violence, a crime is in progress, there is serious damage being caused to property or whenever else an immediate police response is required.

“By not calling our 999 emergency number when it’s anything less than an emergency, you can help to ensure our team can be on-hand when people really do need us.

For non-emergency incident, people are urged to call 101 or visit the Nottinghamshire Police website for advice on hundreds of policing and non-policing matters.