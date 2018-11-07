Cadets, veterans and poppy sellers can enjoy free rail travel this weekend

For Remembrance weekend, which this year commemorates the 100th anniversary of the end of the First World War, Northern is offering free rail travel on any service to armed forces personnel, cadets, veterans and poppy sellers allowing them to travel easily to Remembrance events across the north of England.

On Saturday, November 10, and Sunday, November 11, Northern will offer complimentary travel across its entire network to service personnel wearing an armed forces uniform or carrying a military ID card.

The offer is also open to members of the cadet forces in uniform and veterans who display valid identification, such as the MOD issued Veteran’s Badge.

In addition, the hundreds of licenced poppy sellers, who have been volunteering in the lead up to this weekend will also be able to take advantage of free travel.