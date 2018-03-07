Businesses join together to stop engineering being Gainsborough’s ‘best kept secret’

Hot on the heels of National Apprenticeship Week some of Europe’s leading engineering companies are looking to recruit new apprentices right here in Gainsborough.

Eight engineering firms, inlcuding A.M.P Rose, Eminox, Regal Manufacturing Ltd, Wefco, Trepko (UK) Ltd, Hooton Engineering Ltd, Clean Tech and A Schulman Gainsborough Ltd, have come together to form Made in Gainsborough, to promote the benefits of apprenticeships within the industry.

Chairman of Made in Gainsborough and Operations Director for Wefco, Paul Cook, said: “Gainsborough has a wealth of companies who design and manufacture solutions to some of the world’s key engineering needs.

“Together we have a number of job vacancies and we want to fill them with people who care about the town and want a chance to develop a career in the industry.

“We’ve developed our own brochure that really pays homage to the individual triumphs of each company.

“It’s time for engineering in Gainsborough to stop being the town’s best kept secret.”

For more about engineering courses visit www.lincolncollege.ac.uk/courses/madeingainsborough.

As National Apprenticeship week gets underway, West Lindsey District Council is keen to show off its new recruits.

Four full time apprentices have signed up to work at the council in a number of departments including: IT, customer services, business administration within the growth and regeneration and housing teams.

Luke Nelson (19) is studying an apprenticeship with the Growth and Regeneration Team has been working at the council since January this year.

He said: “There are so many benefits to joining an apprenticeship scheme, you gain the qualifications whilst earning money and working in an environment where you want to be.”

Luke did not know which direction he wanted his career to take – although he had always managed to find employment.

He said: “My sister Becky, suggested I explore apprentice opportunities to understand what was available. I loved the idea of working for the local council, which is currently doing a lot of exciting regeneration work in the district.”

As part of national apprenticeship week, Luke is urging others to follow in his footsteps.

Holly Hansard (17) is studying a Business Administration Role in the Home Choices Team and saw the opportunity on LinkedIn.

The council has invested in apprentices for a number of years, many of which have managed to secure full time employment afterwards.

Cllr Reg Shore, member champion for young people and skills at West Lindsey District Council was delighted to see more apprentices recruited.

He said: “I am proud of the fact that West Lindsey District Council is leading the way in terms of recruiting apprentices. We are passionate about supporting the learning and development of individuals and this provide great opportunities.

“Our apprenticeship scheme gives local young people their first step on the career ladder. They gain experience and qualifications which help them to find permanent jobs.

“For the council, apprenticeships provide an opportunity to bring in new talent and support and develop them. It’s also great to know that many of the apprentices eventually take up jobs with the district council. I am also very impressed to see many of our top engineering companies are also looking for apprentices as part of the newly formed Made In Gainsborough group.

West Lindsey District Council has worked with the group, some of which are Europe’s leading engineering companies who are looking to recruit right here in Gainsborough.

Eight top engineering firms who are passionate about developing people have come together to form Made in Gainsborough, to promote the benefits of apprenticeships within the industry.

Together the partnership is working with Gainsborough College, which is creating a new centre of engineering excellence in the town. Students could be employed by top Gainsborough firms while they develop the skills they need to build lasting careers.

The two-year programme starts from September 2018.

If you’d like to learn more about Made in Gainsborough or if you would like a copy of the engineering brochure, please contact Amanda Bouttell on 01427 676562 or email amanda.bouttell@west-lindsey.gov.uk. For further details on engineering courses visit www.lincolncollege.ac.uk/courses/madeingainsborough.

