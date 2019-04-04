Worksop’s high street is on the up as empty shops are starting to be filled.

That is what Philip Jackson, chairman of Worksop Business Forum, had to say about Bridge Street.

Bridge Street

He said: “Empty shops are being taken up, and taken up by small independent businesses which offer greater variety .

“It is certainly a lot better than it has been.”

He also said the town was “cleaner and tidier” than a few years ago and praised the market for bringing in a large crowd.

One of the latest additions to Bridge Street is women’s fashion and accessories shop Love It Fashion, run by Paul Kantowski.

The premises had been empty for around a year and was previously occupied by Discount Beds.

Mr Kantowski, who lives in Warsop, has operated shops in Chesterfield, and sold women’s clothing on Worksop Market more than 15 years ago.

However, he said: “I prefer to shop in Worksop - the market days are proper market days.

“There is a brilliant bunch of people around here - they all get along and you can feel the vibe.

“The area has changed since I was on the market; it happens, people leave.

“But now the shops are being filled, it is getting better.”

Mr Kantowski said customers were still entering his shop and thinking he had just opened.

He said: “People think the street is like what it was a few years ago, but there is everything here now.

“There is no reason not to come up.”

Mr Jackson said the business forum welcomed the new retail offering.

He said: “It has been a welcome attribute to the high street, it is great to see empty shops taken up.

“Bridge Street has a captive audience with market day.”

Bassetlaw District Council recently announced it had submitted a bid to the government for a slice of its new £675 million Future High Streets Fund.

If the council wins funding, the money could be used to transform the area between Victoria Square and Newcastle Avenue.

This could include reviving public spaces, more leisure and tourism attractions and additional bars and restaurants to boost the town’s night-time economy.

The Priory Shopping Centre is also working with Bassetlaw District Council to invest in the centre, attract new shops and improve car parking and vehicular access for shoppers.

At the heart of the proposal is a new foodstore following the departure of Marks & Spencer.